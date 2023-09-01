Greece advocates excluding defense spending from EU deficit calculation

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 09:55

Güncelleme: 01.09.2023 - 09:55

Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of excluding defense expenditure from the EU's deficit calculations, a stance echoed in the statement from the Greek Prime Minister's Office.

In addition to defense spending concerns, the meeting revolved around enhancing bilateral relations, with a primary focus on strengthening economic ties, particularly in the energy sector.

Addressing mutual interests and shared challenges, Mitsotakis and Meloni concurred on the necessity of a comprehensive European migration policy that entails border security measures and a concerted effort to combat human smuggling networks while dissuading departures from third countries.

Furthermore, the leaders agreed to convene the Supreme Council of Greece-Italy Cooperation in the first half of 2024 in Italy.