Hamas issues strong warning against potential Israeli assassination

Yayınlanma: 28.08.2023 - 12:03

Güncelleme: 28.08.2023 - 12:03

Hamas declared, "The perplexed Zionist adversary must comprehend that any harm aimed at the leaders of the resistance will provoke a robust and resolute response," in a statement issued.

Echoing this sentiment, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning on Sunday, asserting that Hamas leaders would pay the "full price" for their attacks against Israelis.

Netanyahu's warning came in the wake of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri's assertion that the Israeli government would face a "decisive defeat, prompting their withdrawal from the entire West Bank."

Speaking through the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel, al-Arouri voiced his view that the occupation government's extremist policies could instigate a comprehensive war in the region.

Netanyahu, in reference to al-Arouri, remarked, "He is well aware of the reasons he and his associates remain concealed."

In a notable development, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that al-Arouri may be at the top of Israel's list of potential assassination targets.

Hamas swiftly dismissed Israeli threats of assassinating al-Arouri or any other group leaders, dismissing them as "hollow and ineffective attempts aimed at undermining the resolve of the resistance."

In a significant policy shift, on August 22, Israel's security cabinet bestowed Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with complete authority to make decisions regarding the targeting of Palestinian gunmen.

Recent events include Hamas claiming responsibility for a shooting attack that resulted in the deaths of two Israeli settlers near Nablus last week.

Tensions have escalated across the occupied West Bank in recent months, as Israeli incursions into Palestinian towns and attacks by Israeli settlers, often guarded by the Israeli army, have occurred.

The Health Ministry reported that more than 200 Palestinians have lost their lives due to Israeli fire this year. During the same period, Palestinian attacks have led to the deaths of at least 34 Israelis, including soldiers and settlers, marking the highest toll of Israeli fatalities since 2005.