"I Won't Resign!" asserts Spain's football chief amidst allegations

Yayınlanma: 25.08.2023 - 17:34

Güncelleme: 25.08.2023 - 17:34

In a stunning address on Friday, the president of Spain's football federation,Football, stood firm against stepping down amidst allegations of kissing a female player during the World Cup victory celebration.

Although an emergency meeting of Spain's football federation had been anticipated as the venue for Rubiales's resignation, he surprised many by asserting that he is the target of a witch-hunt. He offered insights into what he termed "true feminism" and pledged legal action against Spanish politicians who have accused him of misconduct.

Spain's women's football team celebrated a significant victory last Sunday, winning the World Cup for the first time. However, the triumph soon turned to turmoil when Rubiales kissed midfielder Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the festivities, an incident that has since sparked controversy.

Hermoso stated via her union that she did not welcome the kiss but was unable to avoid it. In response, Rubiales claimed that the act was more of "a peck, not a kiss," asserting it was consensual. He insisted that the gesture had no connection to "desire or domination."

Adding to the controversy, Rubiales was captured on video celebrating the women's victory by touching his genitals. This act took place in close proximity to Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter Infanta Sofia. He publicly apologized for this behavior on Friday.

Rubiales justified this action by explaining that it was a gesture aimed at honoring the courage of coach Jorge Vilda, whom he referred to as having "balls" for achieving victory. In an indirect reference to a past attempt by female players on Spain's team to force Vilda's resignation, Rubiales emphasized the team's shared experiences of adversity.

While addressing Vilda, Rubiales also announced a substantial raise to €500,000 per year for the coach, securing his position as the women's team coach for the next four years. He emphasized that the achievements weren't exclusive to women, noting that "men were champions too."

Rubiales's speech also delved into his views on what he termed "false feminism," which he criticized for being more focused on his dismissal rather than the truth. He pledged to take legal action against Spanish officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz, who have accused him of inappropriate conduct.

PRESSURE TIMELINE ON RUBIALES

Following mounting criticism from Spanish politicians and the media, Rubiales released a remorseful video on Monday, acknowledging the hurt caused by his actions. However, the apology was considered inadequate by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who commented on Spain's need to progress in terms of gender equality.

Reports also emerged regarding Rubiales's alleged pressure on Hermoso to appear alongside him in the apology video.

In response, Hermoso's union Futpro issued a statement condemning behavior that undermines women's dignity and vowed to ensure accountability. With additional support from Amnesty International, Spanish politicians, and women's soccer league Liga F, pressure against Rubiales intensified.

Liga F expressed that the "shameful behavior" of Spain's football chief has tainted one of the nation's most significant sports achievements, branding it an "unprecedented international embarrassment."

Thursday witnessed FIFA initiating disciplinary procedures against Rubiales, while Spanish minister Felix Bolanos announced potential government intervention if Rubiales retained his position as Spain's football chief.

NOT THE SOLE SCANDAL

Rubiales became president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation in 2018 and his controversial celebrations are not the only issues marking his tenure.

One of his initial actions was firing head coach Julen Lopetegui of Spain's men's team just before the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In 2022, leaked documents and audio files published by Spanish daily El Confidencial revealed conversations between Rubiales and Gerard Pique—a former Barcelona player and Shakira's ex-partner. These conversations hinted at a financial agreement to relocate Spain's Supercopa tournament to Saudi Arabia.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and Rubiales faces additional allegations of misconduct.

During his Thursday speech, Rubiales dismissed the "dozens" of accusations against him as fabricated as part of a concerted effort against him.

He declared, "They are trying to destroy me," referring to the so-called "false feminists" and media, which he accused of bias against him.