Iran says developments in Russia ‘internal matter’ amid Wagner rebellion

Iran on Saturday termed the latest developments in Russia as an “internal matter” amid tension between the Kremlin and the Wagner paramilitary group.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Iran “supports the rule of law” in the Russian Federation.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of treason, after his paramilitary fighters crossed the border from Ukraine into Russia, entering the city of Rostov-on-Don.

Prigozhin accused Russian forces of attacking his fighters, a claim Moscow denies.

Prigozhin has, in recent months, repeatedly accused the Russian Defense Ministry and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu of not supplying sufficient arms to his paramilitary group.

Wagner has been fighting alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine.

Iran is a key ally of Russia and has been accused by Western countries of supplying drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war, which is now in its 16th month.

Last month, White House spokesman John Kirby said Iran has maintained its place as Russia’s primary military supplier as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Iran, however, has repeatedly refuted the claims, saying it is opposed to the war in Ukraine and in favor of the two warring sides ending long-running hostilities through dialogue.

Iranian officials say relations between the two sides are "based on the principles of neighborliness and mutual interests", while denying the supply of military hardware to Russia.