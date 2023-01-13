Iran welcomes dialogue between Türkiye, Syrian regime

Yayınlanma: 13 Ocak 2023 - 17:53

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday said that his country welcomes dialogue between Türkiye and the Syrian regime and expects that it will have a positive impact on bilateral relations.

"We welcome negotiations to resolve problems between the two countries,” Amir-Abdollahian said at a joint news conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut.

Asked about talks between Türkiye and the Syrian regime, he said: “We believe that the talks can reflect positively on the interests of the two countries."

Last month, Moscow hosted a tripartite meeting that brought together Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, head of the Turkish Intelligence Service Hakan Fidan and their counterparts from Russia and the Syrian regime.

Regarding his visit to Beirut, the top Iranian diplomat said that he discussed with his Lebanese counterpart regional and international issues and the possibilities of economic cooperation between the two countries, in addition to the energy crisis in Lebanon.