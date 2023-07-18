Iran's morality police resume headscarf patrols

Yayınlanma: 18.07.2023 - 11:22

Güncelleme: 18.07.2023 - 11:22

Iran's morality police has resumed patrols to enforce the country's mandatory dress code requiring women to wear headscarves.

Saeid Montazeralmahdi, spokesman for Iran's enforcement body, said on-foot and vehicle patrols are to be carried out across the country, according to the state-run Fars News Agency.

The move came after a 10-month hiatus following nationwide protests that erupted in September 2022 following the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody after being arrested by the morality police.

More than 200 people, including security personnel, were killed in the months-long unrest that followed Mahsa Amini's death, according to government officials. Human rights groups, however, place the number above 500.

At least seven people have been executed for involvement in the protests that continued until January. Many more continue to sit on death row amid growing calls for a reprieve.