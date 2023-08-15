Is China hiding youth unemployment data?

Yayınlanma: 15.08.2023 - 15:34

China has abruptly suspended the release of youth unemployment statistics, a vital barometer of the country's economic vitality. The measure comes amid clear signs of China's economic slowdown, compounded by an already alarmingly high youth unemployment rate.



The announcement to suspend the release of youth unemployment data was made on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The National Bureau of Statistics cited "the transformations taking place in the world's second-largest economy and its social structure" as the reason for the suspension.



The suspension of the publication of youth unemployment data raises significant concerns about China's economic outlook. As of June 2023, youth unemployment had risen to an unprecedented 20.1%. The suspension of this data means that the situation may be even more dire than the official figures suggest.



Moreover, the suspension has repercussions for the credibility of China's economic reporting. Allegations of manipulation of economic statistics have cast a shadow in the past, and the suspension of such an important indicator is set to raise doubts about the accuracy of China's economic data.



The pause in the release of youth unemployment figures coincides with a general slowdown in the Chinese economy. Second quarter GDP growth slowed to 7.9%, the slowest in 27 years. The slowdown has been attributed to multifaceted dynamics, including the ongoing trade dispute with the US, a sluggish real estate market, and a looming debt crisis in the shadow banking sector.



The slump in youth unemployment data reinforces the signs of distress in the Chinese economy. Pressure on the government to stimulate economic growth and encourage job creation is expected to increase. However, the precise contours of these proposed measures remain unclear, raising the prospect of continued economic slowdown in the coming months