Kremlin warns BAE systems: Ukraine base could become a target for Russian Military
On Friday, the Kremlin issued a warning in response to British defense contractor BAE Systems' decision to establish a presence in Ukraine, stating that any facilities producing weapons aimed at Russia could become targets for Moscow's military.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a telephone call with reporters, remarked, "Of course, any facilities engaged in the production of weapons, especially those designed to be used against us, will receive special attention from our military."
Peskov emphasized that this move would not influence the course of the conflict in Ukraine or contribute to a reduction in hostilities.
BAE Systems, the largest defense company in Britain, announced on Thursday that it had established a unit in Ukraine and entered into agreements with the government to enhance Kyiv's supplies of weapons and equipment.
The company's move aims to facilitate direct collaboration with Kyiv to identify potential partners for a plan to manufacture 105mm light guns, a type of artillery weapon, in Ukraine, and to gain a deeper understanding of Ukraine's defense needs.
BAE has been a significant supplier of equipment to Ukraine, supported by Britain and other governments, in response to Russia's invasion. In May, Britain became the first country to supply Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles.
According to Reuters, Western defense companies have been evaluating opportunities to produce weapons in Ukraine, taking into account potential security risks, as reported in June.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- 'Hakemlik yerine işverenin noterliği yapıldı'
- Bir mafya üyesi anlatıyor...
- Reçete ve raporlar için yeni düzenleme
- Tina ile Angela 77 gün sonra kavuştu
- Merkez Bankası'ndan 10 puanlık faiz artışı
- Mehmet Şimşek'ten 'kura müdahale' açıklaması
- Cumhuriyet'te yeni görevlendirmeler
- Marmara için sağanak alarmı
- Siyasilerden sert tepki
- İşte rakipler ve maç tarihleri...