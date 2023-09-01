Kremlin warns BAE systems: Ukraine base could become a target for Russian Military

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 14:16

Güncelleme: 01.09.2023 - 14:16

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a telephone call with reporters, remarked, "Of course, any facilities engaged in the production of weapons, especially those designed to be used against us, will receive special attention from our military."

Peskov emphasized that this move would not influence the course of the conflict in Ukraine or contribute to a reduction in hostilities.

BAE Systems, the largest defense company in Britain, announced on Thursday that it had established a unit in Ukraine and entered into agreements with the government to enhance Kyiv's supplies of weapons and equipment.

The company's move aims to facilitate direct collaboration with Kyiv to identify potential partners for a plan to manufacture 105mm light guns, a type of artillery weapon, in Ukraine, and to gain a deeper understanding of Ukraine's defense needs.

BAE has been a significant supplier of equipment to Ukraine, supported by Britain and other governments, in response to Russia's invasion. In May, Britain became the first country to supply Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles.

According to Reuters, Western defense companies have been evaluating opportunities to produce weapons in Ukraine, taking into account potential security risks, as reported in June.