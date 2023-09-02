Macron vows France will be uncompromising over abaya ban in schools

Yayınlanma: 02.09.2023 - 10:49

Güncelleme: 02.09.2023 - 10:49

During a visit to a high school in Orange, southern France, Macron addressed the ban on wearing abaya or qamis overgarments in educational institutions, emphasizing the secular nature of French schools.

"Schools in our country are secular, free, and compulsory, but above all, secular... and religious signs, whatever they are, do not have a place (there)," Macron stated, as reported by BFMTV.

The president expressed his support for Education Minister Gabriel Attal's position, stating, "We will be uncompromising on this topic... We will take actions beyond words."

Macron disclosed that specific staff members will provide support to principals in sensitive schools and engage in dialogue with students and their families. He emphasized that nothing would be overlooked.

Attal has announced that students wearing traditional overgarments will not be allowed to attend classes starting Monday, the beginning of the school year.

"They (students) will be welcomed to the school, and there will be a discussion to explain to them the rationale behind the rule, why this decision was made, and why they cannot wear abaya or qamis at school," Attal explained.

In recent years, the French government has faced criticism for its statements and policies, which some view as targeting Muslims. These policies include raids on mosques and charitable foundations, as well as the implementation of an "anti-separatism" law that imposes extensive restrictions on the community.