Manhunt underway in Belgium after ex-soldier post death threats against prime minister

Yayınlanma: 08.07.2023 - 14:19

Güncelleme: 08.07.2023 - 14:19

Belgium launched a terror investigation Friday after a former serviceman's social media post threatened to kill Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The suspect, Sam H., shared a post on Facebook that showed him attaching a picture of De Croo to a tree and shooting at it several times.

The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said the suspect, also targeted ministers in the video clip, may have left the country.???????

Police searched the home of the suspect whose whereabouts are unknown.

Bomb disposal units were dispatched to the scene in case of a booby trap in the house.

The Brussels Times reported that several streets in the Limburg municipality of Leopoldsburg have been closed following the social media post.