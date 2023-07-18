Mining threat is not over in Turkey's Ida Mountains

Yayınlanma: 18.07.2023 - 14:38

Güncelleme: 18.07.2023 - 14:38

"The Mining in the Mount Ida Region" report released by the Turkish Foundation for Combatting Soil Erosion, for Reforestation and the Protection of Natural Habitats (TEMA) exposed the extent of the natural massacre in Mount Ida (Goose Mountain) region.

According to the report, 79 percent of the region is licensed for mining activities. In addition to that, since the beginning of 2023, the AKP government has approved 14 different projects in the Çanakkale region of Mount Ida alone.

New projects approved

According to Şeyda Öztürk from Cumhuriyet, Truva Copper Mine Operations Inc., related to Cengiz Holding, which is known for its close ties to the AKP government, operates the Halilağa Copper Mine in Mount Ida.

A local court had canceled the first environmental impact assessment (EIA) approval for the copper mine after a lawsuit by environmentalists and the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) Chamber of Environmental Engineers.

However, the company insisted on the project and received the second EIA approval on March 14. After the approval, the company took steps to take the land from local villagers.

In this context, Cengiz Holding sent notices to the villagers, threatening expropriation if the lands were not sold to them.

It is estimated that there are 149 thousand 250 trees in the project area, and the company started cutting them down.

Canada-based Alamos Gold

The region has been subjected to a series of protests since July 2019, when Canada-based Alamos Gold cut down nearly 350 thousand trees in the context of a mining project in Kirazlı, Çanakkale.

After 425 days of protests and related lawsuits, the company withdrew from the region and then filed a lawsuit demanding 1 billion dollars compensation from Turkey.