Mirziyoyev takes oath as newly elected president of Uzbekistan

Yayınlanma: 15.07.2023 - 15:14

Güncelleme: 15.07.2023 - 15:14

Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday was sworn in as Uzbekistan's newly elected president at a ceremony in parliament.

The standard and the badge of the president of Uzbekistan were brought into the Senate hall before the oath-taking ceremony in the capital Tashkent.

Central Election Commission chairman Zainiddin Nizamkhodjayev handed Mirziyoyev a new document, confirming that he is the president of Uzbekistan.

The ceremony continued with Mirziyoyev placing his hand on the constitution and Quran, the Islam's holy book, and pledging to "strictly follow the constitution and laws of the republic, guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens, faithfully fulfill the duties assigned to the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan."

On April 30, Uzbek citizens voted on constitutional amendments that increased the presidential term from five to seven years and allowed the incumbent president to run for reelection after two consecutive terms.

Following the vote, Mirziyoyev announced early polls, which the electoral body decided to hold on July 9.

The polls were held last Sunday, and Mirziyoyev won 87.05% of the votes.