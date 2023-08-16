Moroccan footballer Hakim Ziyech arrives in Istanbul for Galatasaray

Yayınlanma: 16.08.2023 - 12:03

In the field of football transfers, Galatasaray continues to make a name for itself with an important transfer this season. According to the UK-based The Guardian, the Turkish giants have added another star to their squad by signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea. Let's examine the details of this transfer that excites the fans as the expectations increase.

GALATASARAY'S NEW JEWEL: HAKIM ZIYECH

Galatasaray have made a promising signing with the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea. According to reports, the deal is nearing completion and the player's arrival in Turkey will herald a new era for the team.





SIGNATURE AWAITED HEALTH CHECK ON THE HORIZON

Although this news has caused excitement, the ink is not yet dry. Before the official signing, Galatasaray will make sure that Ziyech undergoes extensive medical checks and integrates seamlessly into the team.





A LOOK AT ZIYECH'S JOURNEY

Ziyech put in an impressive 24 appearances for Chelsea last season, displaying his prowess on the pitch and contributing 3 valuable assists. Ziyech, whose contract with Chelsea runs until June 30, 2025, has a current market value of €16 million. Notably, the English club transferred the experienced footballer from Ajax in 2020 for €40 million.



THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS

As Galatasaray eagerly awaits the completion of his medicals, football fans are eagerly awaiting the birth of a new star. With Ziyech's arrival, the stage is set for an exciting chapter in Galatasaray's journey that promises goals, assists and a revitalized team spirit.



