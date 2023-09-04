Over 10,000 gather in Finland to protest against racism and government policies

Yayınlanma: 04.09.2023 - 10:08

Güncelleme: 04.09.2023 - 10:08

More than 10,000 protesters, representing over 100 organizations, including human rights groups, gathered in Helsinki's Senate Square before proceeding to Toolonlahti Park, as reported by public broadcaster YLE.

The demonstrators voiced their discontent with the government's stance on racism, particularly in response to the anti-racism briefing conducted the previous week.

According to the report, the protesters called upon the government to uphold Finland's constitution and honor the international agreements it has entered into.

Last Thursday, the parties forming the Finnish coalition government jointly issued a statement outlining their commitment to eliminating racism and advancing equality within Finnish society. This declaration followed a series of racism-related controversies involving government ministers, which had cast a shadow over the new administration. In response, a working group was established to propose concrete measures to combat racism and discrimination.

In June, the four-party government, which includes the anti-immigration Finns Party, was formed and now holds 108 out of 200 seats in parliament.