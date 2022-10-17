Over 140,000 people join protests in Paris: Organizers
Demonstrators take to streets to protest cost of living and government's failure to take action to combat climate change.
Hundreds of thousands of people took part in a protest march Sunday in Paris against the cost of living in France, according to its organizers.
While the organizers, led by the head of the France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, put the figure at more than 140,000, French police said around 30,000 attended.
Around 2,000 police officers took security measures during the march.
The protesters chanted slogans against the police and French President Emmanuel Macron.
According to reports, French author Annie Ernaux, who won the Nobel Prize for literature this year, was among the demonstrators.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Isabelle, who did not want to give her last name, said she was protesting against the cost of living and the government's failure to take action to combat climate change.
