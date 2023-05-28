Pamuk hits the polls: Lamb follows owner everywhere, including the Turkish ballot booth
Ummiye Guzel, 52, and her lamb Pamuk (Cotton) charmed fellow voters in Istanbul on Election Day.
Ummiye had a little lamb whose fleece was white as snow, and everywhere that Ummiye went, that lamb was sure to go … including the ballot booth.
Ummiye Guzel, 52, and her lamb named Pamuk (Cotton), on Sunday cast a vote together in Istanbul in Türkiye’s pivotal presidential election runoff.
Pamuk, sporting a blue-and-white-striped top, put a smile on everyone's face by following its owner all the way to the third floor of the school where Guzel was set to vote, and then even into the voting booth where her owner cast her ballot.
Guzel told Anadolu that she adopted the wooly lamb her mother sent from Antalya in southern Türkiye two months ago when it was just over a week old.
She said Pamuk is like a child to her, and fellow voters were surprised and enchanted by her animal companion. A poll watcher insisted on taking a photo to commemorate the moment.
Guzel is known for traveling with her lamb in the Ayazaga neighborhood of Istanbul’s Sariyer district.
In a second-round runoff vote on Sunday, Turkish voters are set to elect the president, choosing between incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- YSK Başkanı Ahmet Yener'den flaş açıklama
- RTÜK Başkan Yardımcısı Merve Dizdar'ı hedef aldı
- İşte ilk seçim sonuçları
- Pusulayı düşürdü, oyu belli oldu
- Erdoğan'ın oy kullandığı okulda gerginlik
- Oy kabinine silahla girdi, Kılıçdaroğlu'nu tehdit etti
- Soylu hedef aldı EGM harekete geçti!
- 'Dünyanın en uzun boylu kadını' oyunu evinde kullandı
- Cem Yılmaz'dan 'Merve Dizdar' paylaşımı
- Yasaklar sonrası CHP'den ilk açıklama