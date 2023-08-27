Persistent protests in Israel against judicial overhaul continue for 34th week

Yayınlanma: 27.08.2023 - 10:07

Güncelleme: 27.08.2023 - 10:07

Israeli citizens continued their series of protests against the coalition government's judicial overhaul for the 34th consecutive week. The ongoing demonstrations target the far-right coalition's efforts to implement changes to the judiciary and promote conservative policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in various cities, including Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba, Herzliya, and Rehovot. The consistent rallying point for demonstrators was the call for defending democracy, echoed through chants of "Democracy," accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums, whistles, and air horns.

The largest assembly took place in Tel Aviv, where demonstrators gathered in front of the Government Complex on Kaplan Street. Participants made passionate speeches denouncing the regulatory changes. Some protesters held placards reading "Sorry Mohammed," in a display of solidarity with Palestinians, as a response to divisive comments about Palestinian freedom of movement made by Ben-Gvir.

In parallel, protesters in West Jerusalem congregated on Azza Street, close to Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence.

BACKGROUND ON JUDICIAL REFORM IN ISRAEL

The judicial reform initiative was first announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin on January 5th. This comprehensive reform involved amendments such as curtailing the Supreme Court's authority and allowing governmental involvement in the appointment of judges.

Prime Minister Netanyahu initially postponed the reform in March, as it sparked widespread protests and nationwide strikes. However, he indicated that the reform would be revisited after the approval of the 2023-2024 budget in late May.

After facing an impasse in negotiations with the opposition, the government recently resumed the process of implementing the reform.

As part of this overhaul, the government disclosed its intention to present a bill to the Knesset (the parliament) for a second and third vote on July 24th, with the goal of abolishing the Supreme Court's oversight of the government.

Amid this backdrop, a significant number of Israelis, including elite units such as war pilots and submarine officers, resigned from voluntary reserve service to express their opposition to the reform.

Reports from Israeli media indicated that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was actively working to delay the bill's progress in response to the concerns raised by reserve soldiers.

The movement against Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reform has garnered extensive support, with prominent figures from various sectors of Israeli society, including politics, military, security, and the economy, publicly voicing their dissent. The demonstrations against the government's judicial reform agenda have now been sustained for seven months.