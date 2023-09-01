Pope's visit to Mongolia conveys message of 'Unity and Peace' to China

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 10:53

Güncelleme: 01.09.2023 - 10:53

Michel Chambon, an expert on Catholicism in Asia, asserted, "This signifies a clear effort by the Vatican to assert its influence in Central Asia and not cede it to Russia or China," in an interview with AFP.

The Pope's 43rd visit during his decade-long papacy holds particular importance as it leaves room for the Vatican to potentially enhance relations with Beijing and Moscow, both of which have yet to extend an invitation to the Pope, as reported by AFP.

Last year, the Holy See renewed a contentious agreement with China concerning the appointment of bishops, and Pope Francis attempted to mediate between Russia and Ukraine during their conflict.

Chambon elaborated, "It's a means of persistence, of conveying the message, 'I am here!' It's an active engagement rather than waiting in Rome for events to unfold."