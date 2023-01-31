Prosecutor: $100 repair bill led to California mass shooting

Yayınlanma: 31 Ocak 2023 - 15:51

Güncelleme: 31 Ocak 2023 - 15:51

According to a California prosecutor, the accused gunman in last week’s Half Moon Bay shootings, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, told authorities that he carried out the attacks in a dispute over a $100 repair bill.

Chunli Zhao told police on Friday he was angry about the equipment bill, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, who said a coworker was to blame for the collision between his forklift and the coworker's bulldozer.

Authorities said Zhao, 66, shot and killed four workers and injured a fifth at California Terra Garden on Monday. He then returned to Concord Farms, where he had previously worked, and murdered three former coworkers.

Zhao admitted to the shootings in a judicial interview. He claimed he had been mistreated and forced to work long hours in the fields, and that his objections were ignored.