Prosecutor: $100 repair bill led to California mass shooting
Chunli Zhao says he killed 7 workers or former coworkers over bill resulting from on-job collision.
According to a California prosecutor, the accused gunman in last week’s Half Moon Bay shootings, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, told authorities that he carried out the attacks in a dispute over a $100 repair bill.
Chunli Zhao told police on Friday he was angry about the equipment bill, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, who said a coworker was to blame for the collision between his forklift and the coworker's bulldozer.
Authorities said Zhao, 66, shot and killed four workers and injured a fifth at California Terra Garden on Monday. He then returned to Concord Farms, where he had previously worked, and murdered three former coworkers.
Zhao admitted to the shootings in a judicial interview. He claimed he had been mistreated and forced to work long hours in the fields, and that his objections were ignored.
