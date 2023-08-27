Protests erupt in Pakistan over rising power bills
Thousands of people across Pakistan have taken to the streets to protest against rising power bills, with some demonstrations turning violent. The protests have forced power companies to seek police security, and the interim Prime Minister has called for an urgent meeting with power authorities to review the situation.
The protests were sparked by the recent increase in power rates and the addition of more taxes, following demands from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of a financial assistance package. The government attributes the rate hike to the continuing devaluation of the local currency and rising petroleum prices.
The inflation rate in Pakistan has reached high levels, eroding the purchasing power of the population. The IMF approved a $3 billion financial assistance package to support Pakistan's economy and prevent a potential default.
Protesters have burned bills, attacked power stations, and blocked roads in various cities across the country. The demonstrations have been fueled by frustration over the increased cost of living and the impact of inflation on the population. The mainstream religiopolitical party Jamat-e-Islami has also called for nationwide protests against the power rate hikes.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Sadece 3 soru, katılımcıların yüzde 83'ü çuvallıyor!
- IMF'den destek mi istendi?
- SADAT teklifi kayıp!
- Ameliyata ilişkin ayrıntılar ortaya çıktı
- Süre daralıyor: Son gün 31 Ağustos!
- Robot Sophia'ya 'Kılıçdaroğlu' sorusu
- Robot Sophia'dan tartışma yaratan sözler
- Yazarlarımız, Akşener'in çıkışını yorumladı
- Erdoğan faiz artırımına nasıl ikna edildi?
- Eylül ayı para yağmuru: 5 Burç cüzdanını dolduracak!