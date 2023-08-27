Protests erupt in Pakistan over rising power bills

Yayınlanma: 27.08.2023 - 16:39

Güncelleme: 27.08.2023 - 16:39

The protests were sparked by the recent increase in power rates and the addition of more taxes, following demands from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of a financial assistance package. The government attributes the rate hike to the continuing devaluation of the local currency and rising petroleum prices.

The inflation rate in Pakistan has reached high levels, eroding the purchasing power of the population. The IMF approved a $3 billion financial assistance package to support Pakistan's economy and prevent a potential default.

Protesters have burned bills, attacked power stations, and blocked roads in various cities across the country. The demonstrations have been fueled by frustration over the increased cost of living and the impact of inflation on the population. The mainstream religiopolitical party Jamat-e-Islami has also called for nationwide protests against the power rate hikes.