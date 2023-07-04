Russia says 134 people hospitalized in Kakhovka dam breach

Yayınlanma: 04.07.2023 - 14:41

Güncelleme: 04.07.2023 - 14:41

Russia on Tuesday said 134 people were hospitalized after an explosion in Ukraine's Kakhovka dam last month.

"According to the updated data, 134 people were hospitalized with various injuries," Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported.

At least 48 people were killed, Russia said earlier, when the dam exploded on June 6 unleashing the contents of Europe's largest reservoir earlier this month.

In Kherson, the capital of the region, it submerged entire towns, destroyed wildlife, and killed people.

Ukraine and Russia have both blamed each other for carrying out strikes which led to the destruction of the walls of the dam, resulting in flooding of nearby areas.