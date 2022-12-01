Russia's 2023 state defense orders to be 1.5 times of this year, says top official
Over 3,000 military instructors engaged in training of soldiers recruited under partial military mobilization, says Defense Minister Shoygu.
Russia's defense chief announced on Wednesday that the country's state defense orders would increase next year to 1.5 times the 2022 figure.
Speaking at a meeting with military chiefs in Moscow, Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said this would help ensure at least 99% of state defense orders are fulfilled.
"It is important to maintain the maximum possible volume of production, to organize advanced deliveries to the troops," said Shoygu.
He also suggested that paying attention to the development of the rocket forces and artillery would be beneficial "taking into account the experience of the special military operation" in Ukraine.
"During the special operation, new ways of their (rocket and artillery) combat use are being tested. First of all, this concerns the use of reconnaissance and shock-firing systems, including (with) unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as modern and promising weapons," he said.
Shoygu said over 3,000 military instructors and over 100 training grounds, including in Belarus, were involved in training soldiers recruited under the country's "partial military mobilization" measures.
"Over 300,000 reservists, including volunteers, have been trained in two months," he said.
Shoygu also spoke about major projects in military construction, including some that have already started, such as infrastructure for the deployment of new missile systems.
He said while preparing plans for capital construction for 2023, "special attention" would be paid to the interests of "strategic nuclear forces."
Video Haberler
- Yer çekiminin kafa karıştırdığı 8 yerden biri Erzurum’da
- 3’üncü yaş gününü hayata tutunduğu hastanede kutladı
- Sokakta, parkta bir an olsun sahibinin peşini bırakmıyor
- Burdur Gölü'nün tükenişi
- Kestanelerin sofralara yolculuğu başladı
- Hurda cihazların içinde altın arıyor
- El koyulan albino piton yeni yuvasında
- Korunmak için başladığı sporda milli takıma yükseldi
- Hayalindeki ‘School Bus’ ile dünya turuna çıkıyor
- 'Sıfır atık' projesine destek için 637 kilo kağıt topla
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Bakın baronlar nasıl kurtarılıyor
- 'Üç harfli' market zincirinden yanıt
- 'Kişisel ihtiyaçlarını bile parti parasından...'
- Sahte doktor Ayşe Özkiraz'ın yurt arkadaşı konuştu
- Erdoğan duyurdu: Afet bölgesi ilan edildi
- Uğur Dündar ekranlara dönüyor!
- Endişelendiren açıklama: 'Virüsler birbiriyle karıştı'
- Katil 12 maktul 13 yaşında!
- Fazıl Say ile Ece Dağıstan boşandı
- ‘Sahte doktor’ Ayşe’nin babası sert konuştu