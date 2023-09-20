Search operations for survivors continue in quake-hit Morocco

Yayınlanma: 20.09.2023 - 10:25

Rescue teams in Morocco continued their efforts on Tuesday to search for survivors in the wake of the Sept. 8 deadly earthquake that killed thousands.

According to Anadolu reporter, Moroccan authorities distributed aid and tents to people affected by the quake.

On Monday, students returned to schools in quake-hit areas. Tents were set up in Marrakech city to accommodate around 6,000 students.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said first classes were allocated for providing psychological support to students affected by the quake.

Technical teams also continued to assess the scale of damage and to count the number of damaged buildings across the quake-hit areas.

Last week, the Moroccan Royal Court said 50,000 houses have collapsed completely or partially from the deadly earthquake.

In a statement, the court said direct financial assistance of 140,000 dirhams (about $14,000) will be granted for totally collapsed buildings, and 80,000 dirhams (some $8,000) for partially collapsed houses.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed and many others injured when the magnitude 7 quake, the country’s strongest-ever, struck the North African country on Sept. 8, according to official figures.