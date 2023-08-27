Severe storms cause flooding and damage in southern Germany

Yayınlanma: 27.08.2023 - 16:33

Güncelleme: 27.08.2023 - 16:37

The storms led to fallen trees blocking roads in some areas, causing traffic disruptions. In Ratzing, a house was struck by lightning, causing a fire that quickly spread and rendered the house uninhabitable. The homeowner sustained minor injuries while attempting to extinguish the flames.

Reports indicate that the storms caused significant damage across several towns. In Bad Bayersoien, around 150 houses had their roofs blown off, and numerous vehicles were damaged by the storm and hail. In the Kammer district of Traunstein, a crane toppled onto a house, causing roof damage. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in this incident.

Additionally, a senior citizens group home in Kissing, in the Aichach-Friedberg region, had its roof blown off by the storm. Over 100 residents were evacuated from the facility for their safety.

The severe weather serves as a reminder of the challenges posed by extreme weather events and the need for preparedness and response measures to mitigate their impacts.