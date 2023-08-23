Six villages in Turkey's Canakkale evacuated as wildfire rages

Yayınlanma: 23.08.2023 - 11:35

23.08.2023

The Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister announced on Tuesday that at least six villages in Turkey's western province of Canakkale had been evacuated due to wildfires.

Ibrahim Yumakli stated, "The villages of Kayadere, Damyeri, Belen, Ulupinar, Yagcilar, and Kalabakli have been evacuated." Additionally, he mentioned that three other villages were prepared for potential evacuations.

Yumakli assured reporters in Ankara that there have been no reported casualties thus far, stating, "Fortunately, there is no loss of life so far."

The fire, particularly concentrated around Kepez, is spreading in a direction away from the city center.

The firefighting efforts are substantial, with eight planes, 26 helicopters, around 180 street sprinklers and construction equipment, and nearly 1,100 personnel involved in combating the flames.

Due to the fire that ignited earlier on Tuesday and swiftly spread due to strong winds, the Canakkale (Dardanelles) Strait has been closed to north-south ship passage.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported that four individuals were affected by smoke exposure, and they are currently undergoing treatment.