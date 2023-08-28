Sudan calls on US Ambassador to reevaluate position on conflict

Yayınlanma: 28.08.2023 - 10:49

Güncelleme: 28.08.2023 - 10:49

On Friday, Godfrey urged both the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group to terminate their conflict and facilitate a power transition to civilian governance.

In his official statement, Godfrey insisted, "The belligerents, having demonstrated their incapacity for governance, must conclude hostilities and facilitate the transfer of authority to a civilian transitional government."

In response to these remarks, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry has called for the US envoy to retract his comments and reevaluate his stance on the ongoing conflict.

Issuing a statement of its own, the ministry expressed concern that Godfrey's comments "run counter to the standards of diplomatic courtesy, professionalism, and mutual respect for sovereignty."

"The remarks reflect a disregard by the US ambassador for the Sudanese people and their quest for independence," the ministry further noted.

Emphasizing the role of the Sudanese army as a safeguard for the nation and its citizens against the threat posed by a terrorist and criminal militia, the ministry asserted its expectation for both the US ambassador and his government to rectify their current imbalanced and flawed standpoint. The ministry called for the envoy to distance himself from remarks that defy established diplomatic norms and protocols, and which do not contribute to resolving the crisis at hand.

As of now, the RSF has not provided any official response to the statements made by the US envoy.

Sudan has been grappling with a protracted conflict between its army and the RSF since April. Tragically, this conflict has resulted in the loss of over 3,000 civilian lives and left thousands injured, according to reports from local medical sources.

Numerous attempts to broker cease-fire agreements between the warring factions, mediated by both Saudi and US officials, have regrettably failed to quell the violence.

Adding to the distressing situation, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has estimated that almost four million individuals have been displaced as a direct consequence of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.