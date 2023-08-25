Thousands of Tunisians rally for release of political detainees

Yayınlanma: 25.08.2023 - 10:46

Güncelleme: 25.08.2023 - 10:46

The National Salvation Front, an alliance comprising five Tunisian political parties that oppose President Kais Saied, orchestrated a compelling demonstration in front of the Tunisian National Theater, situated on Habib Bourguiba Street.

During the spirited protest, slogans advocating "Freedom for Political Detainees" resonated powerfully.

A prominent figure within the Ennahda Movement, a political entity, affirmed their collective resolve to secure the release of incarcerated political figures and voiced determination to amplify their message.

Tunisian authorities initiated an extensive wave of arrests in February, targeting individuals who had criticized Saied, accusing them of involvement in a scheme against the nation's security.

Tunisia has been grappling with a profound political crisis, further intensifying the nation's economic challenges since 2021, when Saied took the extraordinary step of ousting the existing government and dissolving the parliament.

In subsequent developments, President Saied orchestrated a referendum in July to establish a new constitution and organized parliamentary elections in December.

While Saied maintains that his actions were designed to salvage the nation, detractors have levied accusations of orchestrating a coup against him.