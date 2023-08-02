Turkey, Egypt aim to reach bilateral trade of $15B
Business events to be organized in coming period, Turkish trade ministry says
Turkey and Egypt, who appointed ambassadors to each other's capitals last month, are striving to reach a bilateral trade level of $15 billion within five years, the Turkish trade ministry said on Tuesday.
Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Ahmed Samir Saleh arrived in Ankara on a two-day visit, and the countries reached a mutual agreement for a road map to strengthen trade relations.
The agreement also included to support bilateral investments to ease conditions for investors, the ministry said, adding business events will be organized in the coming period.
The bilateral trade volume is currently around $10 billion.
Diplomatic relations between Turkey and Egypt were maintained at the level of charge d'affaires since 2013.
