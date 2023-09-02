Turkey hopeful for positive outcomes in restoring Black Sea Grain Deal during President's visit to Russia

Yayınlanma: 02.09.2023 - 10:40

Ankara is hopeful that the upcoming talks between the leaders of Turkey and Russia aimed at restoring the Black Sea grain deal will yield positive results, according to a chief aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Akif Cagatay Kilic stated, "The latest situation will be discussed at the summit to be held on Monday. We're cautious, but we hope we'll achieve success because this is necessary for the whole world," in an interview with Turkish news broadcaster A Haber.

These remarks precede Erdogan's visit to the Russian coastal city of Sochi, where he will meet with his counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the key deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports until Moscow withdrew from it in July.

Turkey asserts that there is no alternative to the initiative, which was brokered by both Turkey and the UN.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal in order to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been paused since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022.

Moscow has consistently complained that the West has not fulfilled its obligations regarding Russia's own grain exports. It claims that restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have impeded its shipments.

Kilic noted, "After Russia's announcement of withdrawal from this agreement, global food prices immediately began to rise."

He added that Turkey continues its efforts and stated, "We are witnessing strong support from around the world for the revival of the grain corridor... We hope this issue will be resolved during Erdogan's meeting with Putin."

Ankara has been actively working toward the reinstatement of the July 2022 deal and has also urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through diplomatic negotiations.