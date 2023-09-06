Turkey, Japan sign an agreement aimed to boost trade and investment

Yayınlanma: 06.09.2023 - 11:21

On Tuesday, Turkey and Japan officially signed a cooperation agreement with the aim of promoting trade, investment, and economic partnership. The signing ceremony, involving the trade ministers of both countries, was held in Istanbul and included provisions for hosting a trade and investment summit, expediting economic collaboration, and expanding cooperative efforts in third countries.

Omer Bolat, the Turkish trade minister, revealed plans for the upcoming trade and investment summit to be organized in Tokyo.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Bolat engaged in discussions with Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese minister of economy, trade, and industry, addressing various aspects of economic relations between their nations.

Nishimura highlighted that their discussions encompassed a comprehensive review of economic relations. Both parties share the objective of elevating their economic ties to the level of a strategic partnership.

In response to the twin earthquakes that struck Turkey in February, Nishimura expressed Japan's commitment to contributing to the recovery and reconstruction efforts in the affected areas.