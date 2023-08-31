Turkey reach semifinals of CEV EuroVolley 2023

Yayınlanma: 31.08.2023 - 10:54

Güncelleme: 31.08.2023 - 10:54

Turkey advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 Women's European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley) in impressive fashion, securing a 3-0 victory over Poland in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Crescent Stars secured their place in the next round by decisively winning with set scores of 25-23, 25-22, and 25-18.

The standout performer for Turkey was Melissa Teresa Vargas, who contributed significantly with 24 points, playing a pivotal role in their victory.

This remarkable win marks Turkey's fifth consecutive appearance in the EuroVolley semifinals, showcasing their consistent prowess in the competition.

Looking ahead to the semifinals on Friday, Turkey is set to face the defending champions, Italy, in a highly anticipated match, while the Netherlands will square off against the winner of the Serbia-Czech Republic game.