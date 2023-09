Turkish and Israeli Energy Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation over the phone

Yayınlanma: 04.09.2023 - 10:23

Güncelleme: 04.09.2023 - 10:23

During their discussion, the two ministers delved into various prospects for bilateral and regional energy collaboration, including the area of natural gas. Bayraktar conveyed his intention to accept Minister Katz's invitation to visit Israel as soon as possible, emphasizing their commitment to strengthening ties.

Minister Katz echoed the sentiment, describing their phone conversation as productive and emphasizing their mutual interest in revitalizing energy cooperation. He also hinted at an upcoming visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, suggesting promising prospects for regional collaboration.

This exchange highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts to foster dialogue and cooperation between Turkey and Israel, particularly in the energy sector.