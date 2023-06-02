Türkiye beat Serbia 3-1 to bag their 2nd straight win in Women’s Volleyball Nations League

Yayınlanma: 02.06.2023 - 18:21

Güncelleme: 02.06.2023 - 18:21

The Turkish women's national volleyball team beat Serbia 3-1 in a Thursday match to get their second straight win in the Volleyball Nations League.

Coached by Daniele Santarelli, Türkiye, called the Sultans of the Net, came from behind to beat Serbia 3-1 with the sets of 24-26, 25-17, 25-15, 25-21 in the Turkish Mediterranean province of Antalya.

Santarelli was a Serbia coach to win the world title in the Netherlands in 2022.?

Giovanni Guidetti, who was a Türkiye coach from 2017 to 2022, was hired by Serbia.

Turkish opposite spiker Melissa Vargas scored 21 points against Serbia to be the key player in the victory.

Ebrar Karakurt had 14 points for Türkiye.

Outside hitter Hande Baladin racked up 13 points, and Ilkin Aydin and middle blocker Eda Erdem added 12 points each.?

Serbia were led by Aleksandra Uzelac, who had 13 points. Sara Lozo and Ana Bjelica were other Serbia players to have scored in double digits.?

Türkiye, who previously beat South Korea 3-0 in the Pool 1 opener on May 31, are leading the Preliminary Phase.?

The Turkish team will next face Italy on June 3 in Antalya.