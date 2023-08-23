UEFA is imposing a ban on Fenerbahce due to incidents of the Maribor match

Yayınlanma: 23.08.2023 - 11:55

Güncelleme: 23.08.2023 - 11:55

On Tuesday, the UEFA Appeals Body announced the ban on Fenerbahce as a consequence of incidents that occurred during a UEFA Europa Conference League match against Maribor.

The Istanbul club has been issued a €30,000 ($32,992) fine and has been prohibited from selling tickets to away supporters for their upcoming match.

This disciplinary action was taken due to several infractions, including the lighting of fireworks, the throwing of objects, acts of vandalism, and disturbances within the crowd, as detailed in an official statement.

Furthermore, Fenerbahce has been instructed to reach out to Maribor within 30 days to address and settle any damages resulting from the actions of their supporters.

In the second leg match, Fenerbahce secured a 3-0 victory over Maribor, albeit with a nearly 30-minute interruption due to events in the stands. The Slovenian club was subsequently eliminated with a 6-1 aggregate score on August 18th.