UK rail network faces extensive disruption due to major strikes by Union Members

Yayınlanma: 02.09.2023 - 10:52

Güncelleme: 02.09.2023 - 10:52

The train drivers’ union ASLEF will initiate a 24-hour walkout on Friday, followed by an overtime ban the next day. Also, 20,000 Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) from 14 operators will strike on Saturday in long-running disputes over pay, employment opportunities, and working conditions.

According to the representative Rail Delivery Group (RDG), major train operators such as Northern, Avanti West Coast, Transpennine, Southern, and Thameslink will not be running services on Friday, and train operations will cut to less than half on Saturday, with possible short-notice cancellations.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their journey since service levels will vary throughout England, Scotland, and Wales.

“Let’s not forget that you’re working for companies that are making millions and millions of pounds out of the taxpayer, attain their shareholders, massive amounts of dividends. If you do the work, you should get paid too,” said Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF.

“This is about defending the terms and conditions we’ve worked for over the last 25 years. They think they can take them away,” said Assistant Secretary General Simmon Weller, stressing that this government “doesn’t like railway workers.”

Meanwhile, the RMT was in front of 10 Downing Street on Thursday to protest the proposal of train representatives to close down to 1,000 railway station ticket offices, an offer nearing the end of its consultation process.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch addressed hundreds during the demonstrations, characterizing the battle against the Rail Delivery Group’s proposal as a “struggle for the vitality of our local communities.”

TICKET OFFICE CLOSURES

The public consultation period approaches the deadline on Friday, which also coincides with the train drivers’ major strike.

Unions have made almost half a million responses during consultation on cost-cutting measures that aim to shut down 1,000 ticket station offices across the UK.

Unions argue that this long-standing issue of ticket office closures will cause a further decline in services and discourage passengers. Train operators contend that staff in new roles stationed on platforms and concourses will provide better service to passengers.