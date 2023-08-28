Ukraine announces liberation of strategic southeastern settlement

Yayınlanma: 28.08.2023 - 12:29

Güncelleme: 28.08.2023 - 12:29

Last week, the Ukrainian military announced that its troops had raised the national flag in the strategically significant settlement, but emphasized that ongoing mopping-up operations were still in progress.

According to a commander who led the troops into Robotyne, Ukrainian forces believe they have successfully breached the most formidable line of Russian defenses in the southern region. This breakthrough is expected to accelerate their advance, as stated in a report to Reuters last week.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed the liberation of Robotyne, stating, "Robotyne has been successfully liberated," as reported by the military.

Situated 10 km (approximately six miles) to the south of the frontline town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, Robotyne lies on a crucial road leading toward Tokmak, which is currently under Russian occupation both by road and rail.

The capture of Tokmak would be a significant achievement, marking a pivotal moment as Ukrainian forces continue their southward push toward the Sea of Azov