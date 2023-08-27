Warner Bros postpones 'Dune' and 'Lord of the Rings' films due to actor strike

Yayınlanma: 27.08.2023 - 10:31

Güncelleme: 27.08.2023 - 10:31

The delay poses challenges for cinema chains like AMC Entertainment, Cineplex, and Cinemark, still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Dune" was among the most eagerly anticipated films on the late 2023 release schedule.

The sequel titled "Dune: Part Two," featuring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, is a sci-fi adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, focusing on an intergalactic conflict over a valuable resource. The first installment, released in 2021 during the pandemic, earned $402 million at the global box office.

The strike, initiated by the SAG-AFTRA actors union, has led to a refusal among top stars to promote upcoming projects since July 14, when the strike began. The absence of celebrities to engage in red carpet events or talk shows has prompted other studios to adjust their film release schedules in order to build anticipation.

As a result of the "Dune" delay, an animated "Lord of the Rings" film, initially set for April, has been rescheduled for December.

The impact of the strike has been felt beyond Warner Bros, with Sony Pictures altering the release strategy for "Dumb Money," a film inspired by the GameStop stock phenomenon. The film's nationwide release date was shifted from September 22 to a gradual rollout starting on September 15 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding across the country on October 6.

Despite the summer boost from films like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," overall moviegoing in 2023 remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Other significant films on the 2023 release schedule include Disney's "The Marvels," a Lionsgate prequel to "The Hunger Games," and "Wonka," another Warner Bros production featuring Timothée Chalamet.

The Writers Guild of America's strike, which began on May 2, has disrupted the production of scripted television shows and some movie shoots.