World Bank approves $450 mln for SMEs in Turkey's earthquake-hit region
The World Bank has approved $450 million in financing for small and medium-sized enterprises in the region of Turkey that was devastated by massive earthquakes.
The World Bank has approved $450 million in financing for small and medium-sized enterprises in the region of Turkey that was devastated by massive earthquakes in February, Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said on Thursday.
Turkey is also planning to begin using financing provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency within a month, he said.
February's earthquakes in southern Turkey killed more than 50,000 people and left millions homeless. Business groups, economists and the government have said rebuilding could cost Turkey more than $100 billion.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- 'Türkiye’de rejim değişmiştir'
- Yargıtay’dan Can Atalay kararı!
- İlkokul düzeyinde değişiklik hazırlığı
- Gövde gösterisine dönüştürdüler!
- İddia: Merkez Bankası’nda üst düzey istifa
- 'Laikliğe savaş açıldı'
- Alenen laikliği hedef aldı!
- ‘Şeyh’ öldü, cemaat bölündü
- AKP'li il başkanı istifa etti!
- AKP'li belediyelere devredildi…