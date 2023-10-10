Biden interviewed by special counsel regarding classified documents probe

Yayınlanma: 10.10.2023 - 15:41

Güncelleme: 10.10.2023 - 15:41

US President Joe Biden sat down for an interview with the special counsel overseeing an investigation into classified documents found at Biden's home and office during his time as vice president, the White House announced Monday.

“The President has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur,” White House counsel spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement. “The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday."

Hur was appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland in January as a special counsel to determine why documents with classified markings were found at Biden's Wilmington home in the state of Delaware. Additional classified papers were found last November by officials cleaning out a University of Pennsylvania office in Washington, D.C. that Biden used after the end of the Obama administration.

Biden has maintained he did nothing wrong and that his lawyers notified the Justice Department to disclose the discovery of the documents.

“As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” said Sams. “We would refer other questions to the Justice Department at this time.”

Biden's sit-down interview is an important step for the special counsel to hear from the president directly. Experts believe the two-day question and answer session could be a sign that the investigation is nearing its conclusion.

Former President Donald Trump was indicted in June on 37 counts regarding nearly 300 classified documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office and his alleged efforts to cover up the information from federal investigators. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Classified documents were also found at the Carmel, Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence during his time in office. However, the Justice Department cleared Pence of any wrongdoing after its investigation.