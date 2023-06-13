Enner Valencia leaves Fenerbahce for Brazil's Internacional

Yayınlanma: 13.06.2023 - 18:07

Ecuadoran forward Enner Valencia left Fenerbahce after a three-year stint to join Internacional, the Brazilian side announced Monday.

In a statement, the Porto Alegre club said Valencia, 33, signed a three-year contract with them and will be introduced to Internacional fans on June 26.

Valencia had played for Fenerbahce since 2020, scoring 59 goals in 116 appearances and winning a Turkish Cup with the Istanbul club.

On Tuesday, Fenerbahce tweeted to thank him for his service and wished him the best in the rest of his career.

Valencia racked up 29 goals in 31 Turkish Super Lig appearances to be the domestic league's top scorer in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Ecuadoran captain also scored 38 goals to be his nation's all-time highest scorer.

He had previously played for Mexico's Tigres, as well as English clubs West Ham United and Everton.