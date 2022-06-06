Erdogan insists on interest rates cuts
President Erdogan reiterated that the government does not seek to increase interest rates, instead reduce the them
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan insisted on Monday that the government was opposed to higher interest rates even as inflation in the country soars to its highest level in nearly 25 years.
"This government will not hike interest rates. On the contrary, it will reduce them," Erdoğan said in a televised address after a weekly cabinet meeting.
The Turkish central bank, which is nominally independent, holds its next policy-setting meeting on June 23.
But Erdogan's comments came after official data showed that inflation in Turkey hit 73.5 percent in May, the highest level since 1998.
Contrary to economic orthodoxy, Erdoğan is convinced that high interest rates fuel inflation rather than rein it in.
The economy has gone into a tailspin since last year when Erdoğan -- who is up for re-election next year -- put pressure on the central bank to start slashing interest rates.
Video Haberler
- Erdoğan 'ek gösterge' kararını açıkladı
- Emekli madenci cebindeki son parayı TBMM’ye gönderdi
- 'AKP’nin yarattığı tahribatın sonucu'
- Gezi tutuklularından mesaj var
- Okulda dansöz oynattılar!
- Bitez'deki orman yangını kontrol altına alındı
- Asker eğlencesinde yolu kapatıp meşale yaktılar
- Fare kurabiyelerin üstünde gezdi
- Besici isyan etti: 'Et ve süt fiyatı çok artacak'
- Bu çileğin kilosu 200 TL: 'Yerini kimseye söylemiyorlar
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Oyuncu İlker Kurt hayatını kaybetti
- Başsavcı Demiral hayatını kaybetti
- Okulda dansöz oynattılar!
- Otobüsteki tacizciden pişkin savunma
- ‘Bira kutusu’nu bırak Diyanet’in haline bak!
- Kapalı toplantıda itiraf üstüne itiraf!
- ‘Bira kutusu’nu bırak Diyanet’in haline bak!
- 'AKP’nin yarattığı tahribatın sonucu'
- AYM'den 'Millet İttifakı' kararı
- Poşet çaydaki büyük tehlike!