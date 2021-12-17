Turkey working to ease banks' capital strains amid lira crash - sources
Turkey's authorities are working on possible relief measures for banks caught between a currency crash and existing capital requirements, including a potential capital injection for state banks, according to three sources familiar with discussions.
The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) is considering adding more flexibility around the capital adequacy ratio (CAR), which is high relative to global peers at 12%, said two banking sources close to the matter.
For public lenders - which analysts say face the most stress - a planned capital infusion should ease CAR pressure, though it was unclear how much would be needed given the rapid currency sell-off, said a banker and a senior economy official. read more
The BDDK's plan is not finalised, the sources said, requesting anonymity.
The BDDK and Ministry of Finance were not immediately available to comment. Ziraat Bank declined to comment, while the other two big state lenders - Vakif Bank (VAKBN.IS) and Halk Bank (HALKB.IS) - were not immediately available.
Video Haberler
- 'Çocuğuma bez alamıyorum'
- 'Kaçmaktan başka şansımız yok'
- Yağışlar sonrası barajlardaki doluluk oranı ne?
- 'Sokaktayım, açım, uykusuzum, pisim'
- '5 bin liradan 12 bin liraya yükselecek'
- Kameralara yansıdı: İşinden evine dönerken tacize uğradı
- 400 ton domatesi tarlada kalan çiftçi isyan etti
- Metro istasyonunda inanılmaz kurtuluş
- Hong Kong'daki Dünya Ticaret Merkezi'nde yangın
- Canlı yayında 'asgari ücret' gerginliği
En Çok Okunan Haberler
- Asgari ücrette AGİ ayrıntısı
- Omicron'da bu şikayetlere dikkat!
- Merkez Bankası'ndan dolara müdahale
- Müdahalenin ardından dolarda son durum
- 'Erdoğan için kırmızı kod uyarısı'
- Habertürk'te 'enflasyon hedefi' diyaloğu gündem oldu
- Asgari ücret her geçen dakika eriyor
- 'Kasada bize ait dolar yok ama...'
- Bankacılardan 2022 tahmini
- Patronlardan acil önlem çağrısı