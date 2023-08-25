Turkish foreign minister holds talks with Ukrainian President in Kyiv

Yayınlanma: 25.08.2023 - 17:23

Güncelleme: 25.08.2023 - 17:23

During his visit, Fidan also held meetings with Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Additionally, he is scheduled to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

In a statement shared on Telegram, Zelenskyy conveyed that his discussions with Fidan encompassed numerous significant subjects. These included the peace formula proposed by Zelenskyy himself at the recent G-20 summit in Indonesia, preparations for the upcoming Global Peace Summit, and the "challenges posed by the Russian blockade of the Black Sea grain corridor."

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Turkey for its unwavering and consistent support of Ukraine. He also highlighted Turkey's instrumental role in promoting and sustaining the Global Peace Summit.

In the preceding month, Russia suspended its involvement in the Black Sea grain agreement, which was mediated by Turkey and the United Nations. The agreement aimed to recommence grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been halted following the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow's stance on this matter is grounded in its assertion that Western nations have not fulfilled their commitments with regard to Russia's grain exports. The country contends that restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have hindered the smooth flow of its shipments.

In light of these developments, Ankara has been actively working to restore the terms of the July 2022 agreement. Furthermore, Turkey has been advocating for Kyiv and Moscow to seek a resolution to the ongoing conflict through diplomatic negotiations.

Turkey's recognition of Ukraine's independence dates back to 1991, and bilateral relations were elevated to the status of a strategic partnership in 2011. Throughout this period, Ankara has consistently expressed strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, while steadfastly refusing to acknowledge the illegal annexation of Crimea.