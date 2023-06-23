Ukrainian president signs bill banning import of books from Russia, Belarus
Legislation's text sent to EU for assessment whether provisions infringe on minority, linguistic rights, says Zelenskyy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday signed a bill banning the import and distribution of books from Russia and Belarus.
Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram that he considered the bill, which also bans the commercial import of books printed in Russian-controlled Ukrainian territory, to be “correct."
He added that its text was sent to EU institutions for an additional assessment of whether certain provisions of the law infringed on minority and linguistic rights.
The bill was adopted by Ukraine's parliament, also known as the Verkhovna Rada, a year ago.
Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko tweeted that the adoption of this draft law will “protect the Ukrainian cultural space from the 'Russian world'.”???????
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Soylu'nun 'bitanesi' İsmail Çataklı'ya veda!
- Merkez Bankası faiz kararını açıkladı!
- Kılıçdaroğlu: Ekrem Bey görevine devam edecektir
- Partinin zirvesindeki vedanın perde arkası
- Faiz sonrası dolar ve Euro'da yeni zirve!
- Dolar ilk kez 25 TL'yi aştı!
- Faiz artışı kararına ekonomistlerden ilk yorum!
- Kayıp denizaltındakilerden kötü haber
- TFF''de başkanlık seçimi sonuçlandı!
- CHP'li 81 il başkanından ortak açıklama!