Tragedy struck in the Philippines as a fire brigade, inadvertently given the wrong address, faced delays in responding to a critical factory fire, resulting in the loss of 15 lives.

Yayınlanma: 31.08.2023 - 10:09
Wrong address delays fire brigade in the Philippines, resulting in 15 fatalities
In a devastating turn of events, fire brigades in the Philippines encountered obstacles in reaching a garment factory engulfed in flames. The situation was compounded by both the erroneous address information and heavy rainfall, which led to traffic congestion. Regrettably, the combination of factors resulted in a significant delay, contributing to the unfortunate loss of 15 lives.

The Philippines Fire Protection Bureau disclosed that the victims of this heart-wrenching incident included predominantly laborers and carpenters, among them the factory owner.

Nahum Tarroza, an official from the Bureau, explained that the responding teams faced a challenging scenario. The incorrect address information coupled with heavy rain-induced traffic caused a delay of approximately 15 minutes in their arrival to the scene.

Tarroza further revealed that three individuals, in a desperate bid to escape the raging inferno, resorted to leaping from the upper floor of the two-story garment factory. Subsequently, they were swiftly transported to a hospital for medical attention.

After a two-hour-long battle, firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze. In the wake of this tragic event, an investigation into the fire's cause has been launched.


