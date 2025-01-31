Gülçin Aksoy "Aklımda Bir Şey Vardı" sergisiyle anılıyor

Yayınlanma: 31.01.2025 - 11:47

Güncelleme: 31.01.2025 - 11:49

Gülçin Aksoy - "Aklımda Bir Şey Vardı" | "I Had Something In Mind" | 4 Şubat/February – 28 Mart/March 2025

(Please scroll down for English)

Gülçin Aksoy - Aklımda Bir Şey Vardı

4 Şubat – 28 Mart 2025

Açılış: 4 Şubat Salı, 18:30

Küratörler: Ahsen Zeynep Özdemir, Buse Kökcü, Derya Ülker, Mert Çağıl Türkay, Reyhan Polat

Sergi Asistanları: Dilara Altınkepçe Arslan, Şule Güzeller

Depo, Gülçin Aksoy’un işlerinden bir seçkiyle, öğrencileri ve kızı tarafından hazırlanan Aklımda Bir Şey Vardı isimli kişisel sergisine ev sahipliği yapıyor.

Adım Gülçin Aksoy, kısaca GA.

2024 yılında kaybettiğimiz sanatçı ve akademisyen Gülçin Aksoy’un farklı medyumlarla ürettiği çalışmalarını içeren Aklımda Bir Şey Vardı sergisi, sanatçının not defterlerinden cümlelerle şekilleniyor. GA’nın akademi, cinsiyet, beden ve varoluş meseleleriyle, doğa ve iktidar politikalarını sorguladığı uzun soluklu pratiğinin farklı dönemlerini, daha önce sergilenmemiş işleriyle bir araya getiren sergi, 4 Şubat – 28 Mart 2025 tarihleri arasında Depo’da ziyaret edilebilir.

Gülçin Aksoy, dili ve kültürel göstergeleri temeline yerleştirdiği özgün sanatı, disiplinlerarası yaklaşımı ve insanları bir araya getirme becerisi ile Türkiye’de güncel sanatın önemli isimlerinden biri olmuştur. Akademik kariyerine 1990’da Mimar Sinan Üniversitesi’nde başlayan GA, 1992-2008 yılları arasında Zekai Ormancı ile yürüttükleri Halı Atölyesi’ni, 2008 yılında devralmış, atölyeyi disiplinlerarası üretime ve etkileşime açık, öğrencinin ihtiyacına göre dönüşebilen çok yönlü bir ortak alan hâline getirmiştir. Sanatsal pratiğini eğitimci kimliğinden ayırmadan hem öğreten ve öğrenen hem de üreten bir tavır sergilemiştir. Kişisel çalışmalarının yanı sıra Hafriyat Grubu, Arada Grubu, Atılkunst gibi çeşitli kolektiflerin parçası; Learning Process, Ortak Mekik gibi projelerin yürütücüsü olan GA, İstanbul ve Münih’te birçok kişisel sergi açmış, yurt içi ve yurt dışında birçok sergide yer almıştır.

Bu sergi kapsamında Ekmel Ertan, Nazım Hikmet Richard Dikbaş, Nermin Saybaşılı ve Zeynep Sayın’ın Gülçin Aksoy ve sanatına dair yazdıkları metinlerin çeviri ve düzeltilerini Ahsen Zeynep Özdemir, Esra Oskay, Merve Vural ve Nazım Hikmet Richard Dikbaş üstlenmiştir.

Gülçin Aksoy - I Had Something In Mind

4 February – 28 March 2025

Opening: Tuesday, February 4, 18:30

Curators: Ahsen Zeynep Özdemir, Buse Kökcü, Derya Ülker, Mert Çağıl Türkay, Reyhan Polat

Exhibition Assistants: Dilara Altınkepçe Arslan, Şule Güzeller

Depo presents Gülçin Aksoy's solo exhibition I Had Something In Mind, a selection of her works, organized by her students and her daughter.

My name is Gülçin Aksoy, GA for short.

I Had Something In Mind, features works by artist and academic Gülçin Aksoy, who passed away in 2024. The exhibition is shaped by sentences from the artist's notebooks and includes her works produced in diverse media. Spanning different periods of GA’s practice, the selected works display her long term concerns with the issues of academia, gender, body and existence, nature and power politics. Along with previously unexhibited works, the exhibition will be on view at Depo between 4 February – 28 March 2025.

Gülçin Aksoy has become one of the prominent figures of contemporary art in Turkey, known for her distinctive art practice centered on the issues of language and cultural signifiers, her interdisciplinary approach, and her unique ability to bring people together. She began her academic career at Mimar Sinan University in 1990 and, in 2008, took over the Tapestry Studio, which she had co-directed with Zekai Ormancı between 1992 and 2008. During her time, the studio was transformed into a versatile common space open to interdisciplinary production and interaction, evolving according to the needs of the students. Aksoy seamlessly integrated her artistic practice with her identity as an educator and embraced an approach in which she taught, and learned and produced all at the same time. In addition to her solo works, GA was a part of various collectives such as Hafriyat Group, Arada Group, Atılkunst; she was the coordinator of projects such as Learning Process, Ortak Mekik, has had many solo exhibitions in Istanbul and Munich, and has participated in many exhibitions in Turkey and abroad.

Within the scope of this exhibition, the texts written by Ekmel Ertan, Nazım Hikmet Richard Dikbaş, Nermin Saybaşılı and Zeynep Sayın about Gülçin Aksoy and her art have been translated and edited by Ahsen Zeynep Özdemir, Esra Oskay, Merve Vural and Nazım Hikmet Richard Dikbaş.

Sanatçı Beyanı

Derdim dünyadır. Hayat pratiğinin politikliği üzerine çalışmalar yaptım ve yapmaktayım. Gündelik hayattaki gidip gelmeler, karşılaşmalar, yürümeler, dokunmalar ve onları manipüle eden süreçler ile ilgiliyim. Pentür eğitimi almış bir sanatçı olsam da, farklı ifade araçlarını kullanmak, fikrime uygun düşeni seçmek önceliğim oldu. Gündeliğin rutinini oluşturan ama aynı zamanda o rutini delme imkanı veren aracıları dert edinmek önemliydi. Bu yüzden kimi zaman medyumun dilini okumak çalışmamın fikrini oluşturdu. Zira dünya ile aramızda var olan, dilden tutun da icat ettiğimiz her şey yaşam biçimimizi etkiler ve dönüştürür. Elinize geçen ya da dikkatinizi yoğunlaştırdığınız bir araç çalışmanın odağı hâline gelebilir.

Bir yandan Türkiye’nin en eski sanat kurumunda, geleneksel eğitim vermekle ün yapmış bir kurumunda güncel sanat pratiği üzerine dersler vermekteyim. Hatta ders vermekle kalmayıp bu pratiği orada hayata geçirmekteyim. Eğitimci yanım sanat pratiğim ile birlikte işliyor. Birlikte üretmek olarak algıladığım bir eğitim anlayışım var. Öğrenci ve arkadaşlarla birlikte gerçekleştirdiğimiz her türlü eylem ya da pratik sanatsal duruşuma denk düşüyor. İlişkilendirerek, anlamlandırarak gündeliği fark etmek gibi.

Yaşadığın yer ile ilişkilenmek ister istemez o coğrafyanın tarihi ile bağlantıyı beraberinde getiriyor. Yaşadığım geçmiş sürekli yapıp yıkmalar üzerine kurulu. Neredeyse bugüne kadar kimi süreçlerin tekrar tekrar yaşanması söz konusu. Bunlardan biri 80’lerde yaşanan ağır darbeydi. 80'li yılların ağır travmasını bünyesinde taşımış bir ailenin çocuğu olarak bellek-bellek yıkımı, hayatımı kapsadı diyebilirim. Travma sonrasında kendini ve kimliğini ve çevresini yeniden keşfetme süreci yaşayan bu coğrafya insanı, farklı arayışlara girdi. Bu süreçte benim için öncelik yaşama alanlarının sorgulanmasıydı. Evde, sokakta bir insan yavrusu, bir kadın olarak nasıl yaşıyorduk? Nasıl varlık gösteriyorduk? Nasıl hayatta kalıyorduk, dünyaya nasıl bağlanıyorduk?

Bir dönem çalışmalarım daha çok video ve fotoğraf ile kendini gösterdi. Ev içi videoları, sessiz ve sakin küçük yaşam aralıkları sunmaktaydı. Travma sonrası iyileşme dönemi bu sessiz aralıklarda yaşandı diyebilirim. Şimdilerde ifade araçlarım gelişse de bulunduğum yer değişmedi. Halen gündelik yaşamdaki statüler ve onları belirleyen politik ve kişisel deneyimler üzerine yoğunlaşmış bulunmaktayım. Sistemin bekası için harcanan çaba ve bu arada yolda verilen zayiatlar daha çok ilgimi çekiyor. İnternet sonrası asıl şimdi yuvarlak olan dünyada, bu zayiatlardan kaçmanın imkânsız olduğu bir noktada, yaşama sıkıntısına cevap gibi görüyorum bazen yaptıklarımı.

Artist Statement

My problem is the world. I have been working on the politics of life practice. It has always been important to meditate on the media that compose and manipulate processes of mundane everyday life, that is, I am concerned with ambivalences, encounters, and contacts thereof as well. Despite being an artist who was educated in peinture, it has been my priority to choose the medium that befits my ideas, and explore various forms of media at the same time. It has always been important to be concerned with the media that both constitute the routine of mundanity and enable me to traverse this routine simultaneously. That is the reason why such an act of reading the language of the medium comprises the core idea of my works and practice. That is to say, anything that exists between us and the world, as in the languages that we speak or the inventions that we make, does also construct, affect, and transform the form of life of ours. A medium that lands in your hand or you projected your attention towards may become the center of interest of the work itself.

On the other hand, I teach and lecture on contemporary art practices at a renowned institution known for its emphasis on traditional art education, where I also bring these practices to life. My educator identity works closely with my artistic practice. I employ an educational approach that I call “collective production”. Each and every action or practice which I realize along with students and friends aligns with my artistic stance, as in noticing the mundane by associations and sense-making.

Engagement with the place of residence inherently brings a connection to its historical and geographical context. The past that I had is pitched upon a constant series of deconstruction. There is almost a sense of repetition of certain processes up until now, e.g. profoundly painstaking coup d’état of 1980. As a child of a family who have endured the trauma of the 80's I may state that such a trauma of memory, or destruction thereof, has permeated through my entire life, and pervaded me. People of this geography, who have experienced a phase of a post-traumatic rediscovery of selfhood, identity and their environment, have invested themselves in different quests. During this process my primary motive has been to question zones of living: How did we use to live in the street or at home as a human child or a woman? How did we manage to exist and connect with the world?

For a certain period, I primarily worked with video and photography. Home videos would present minimalistic and peaceful distances of life. I might add that the recovery process from trauma was experienced at the intervals of such silent distances. Although my personal apparatuses of expression are nowadays more different and improved, the place where l exist is still the same. I am still focused on the statuses in the mundane everyday life, and the political and personal experiences which define and designate these. The endeavor for the perpetuity of the system and the collateral damage along the way attract my attention more. I perceive my works as a response to the tedium and ennui of the struggle for life in the contemporary post-internet epoch where the world has just been truly global at a point where it is also impossible to dodge such damages.