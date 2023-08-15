8 Clear Signs You Trapped in a Toxic Relationship

In the complex dance of relationships there are moments of joy, growth and connection. But there are also times when the music turns sour and, the steps become painful. If you've started to wonder whether your relationship is more harmful than harmonious, here are eight telltale signs that it might be time to get out of a toxic partnership.

1. Constant Negative Energy:

If your relationship constantly leaves you feeling exhausted, unhappy or emotionally drained, this is a clear indication that toxicity has taken root. A healthy partnership should invigorate and energize you, not leave you constantly feeling low.