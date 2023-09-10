Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal

Yayınlanma: 10.09.2023 - 17:47

Güncelleme: 10.09.2023 - 17:47

Arsenal terminated Nicolas Pepe's contract by mutual consent with immediate effect, the English Premier League side announced on Saturday.?

The Gunners thanked Nicolas for his contribution during his time with the club and wished him well for the future.

The 28-year-old Ivorian winger is expected to join Turkish Super Lig team Trabzonspor.

Pepe bagged the 2020 FA Cup with Arsenal.

He also netted 10 goals in his 37 appearances for Ivory Coast.