Yayınlanma: 21.06.2024 - 09:44

Güncelleme: 21.06.2024 - 09:44

"Açlık Oyunları" film serisiyle adından söz ettiren Kanadalı usta oyuncu Donald Sutherland, 88 yaşında hayatını kaybetti. Sutherland'in ölüm haberini, kendisi gibi oyuncu olan oğlu Kiefer Sutherland duyurdu. Peki, Donald Sutherland kimdir, kaç yaşında? Donald Sutherland neden öldü? Donald Sutherland filmleri...

DONALD SUTHERLAND KİMDİR?

1935 yılında Kanada'da doğan oyuncu, 1957'de oyunculuk eğitimi almak için İngiltere'ye taşındı. Donald Sutherland'in 70 yıla yayılan sinema kariyeri 1960'lı yıllarda başladı, Kanada'nın en yetenekli oyuncularından biriydi.

Sutherland, Federico Fellini, Bernardo Bertolucci, Robert Altman gibi usta yönetmenlerle çalıştı, "12 Kahraman Haydut", "Klute", "MASH" gibi filmlerle üne kavuştu.

1980'lerde ve 1990'larda karakter rollerinde oynayan Sutherland, son olarak "Açlık Oyunları" film serisiyle adından söz ettirmişti.

88 yaşında yaşama veda eden oyuncu geride 190'ı aşkın film ve dizi bıraktı. Donald Sutherland, savaş karşıtlığıyla da biliniyordu.

DONALD SUTHERLAND FİLMLERİ

1960'lar

Castle of the Living Dead (1964)

Dr. Terror's House of Horrors (1965)

Die! Die! My Darling! (1966)

The Bedford Incident (1965)

Promise Her Anything (1966)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Sunshine Patriot (1968)

The Split (1968)

Interlude (1968)

1970'ler

Start the Revolution Without Me (1970)

M*A*S*H (1970)

Kelly's Heroes (1970)

Alex in Wonderland (1970)

Act of the Heart (1970)

Little Murders (1971)

Klute (1971)

Johnny Got His Gun (1971)

F.T.A. (1972)

Steelyard Blues (1973)

Lady Ice (1973)

Don't Look Now (1973)

Alien Thunder (1973)

S*P*Y*S (1974)

The Day of the Locust (1975)

End of the Game (1976)

The Eagle Has Landed (1976)

Il Casanova di Federico Fellini (1976)

1900 (1976)

Blood Relatives (1977)

The Kentucky Fried Movie (1977)

The Disappearance (1977)

Bethune (1977)

Çılgınlar Okulu (Animal House, 1978)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Murder by Decree (1979)

A Man, a Woman and a Bank (1979)

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

Bear Island (1979)

1980'ler

Ordinary People (1980)

Nothing Personal (1980)

Threshold (1981)

Gas (1981)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

The Winter of Our Discontent (1983)

Max Dugan Returns (1983)

Ordeal by Innocence (1984)

Crackers (1984)

Revolution (1985)

Heaven Help Us (1985)

The Wolf at the Door (1986)

The Trouble with Spies (1987)

The Rosary Murders (1987)

Apprentice to Murder (1988)

Lost Angels (1989)

Lock Up (1989)

A Dry White Season (1989)

1990'lar

Buster's Bedroom (1990)

Bethune: The Making of a Hero (1990)

Scream of Stone (1991)

Long Road Home (1991)

JFK (1991)

Eminent Domain (1991)

Backdraft (1991)

The Railway Station Man (1992)

Quicksand: No Escape (1992)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Younger & Younger (1993)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Shadow of the Wolf (1993)

Benefit of the Doubt (1993)

The Puppet Masters (1994)

Punch (1994)

Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994)

The Lifeforce Experiment (1994)

Disclosure (1994)

Outbreak (1995)

Hollow Point (1995)

Citizen X (1995)

A Time to Kill (1996)

The Assignment (1997)

Shadow Conspiracy (1997)

Free Money (1998)

Fallen (1998)

Without Limits (1998)

Behind the Mask (1999)

Virus (1999)

Instinct (1999)

The Hunley (1999)

Toscano (1999)

The Setting Sun (1999)

2000'ler

Panic (2000)

Space Cowboys (2000)

The Art of War (2000)

Threads of Hope (voice) (2000)

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (voice) (2001)

Uprising (TV) (2001)

Queen Victoria's Empire (TV) (voice) (2001)

Big Shot's Funeral A Chinese comedy directed by Xiaogang Feng (2002)

Path to War (TV) (2002)

The Italian Job (2003)

Piazza delle cinque lune (2003)

Baltic Storm (2003)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Salem's Lot (TV) (2004)

Frankenstein (TV) (2004)

Aurora Borealis (2004)

Fierce People (2005)

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

American Gun (2005)

Lord of War (2005 movie cameo, Face not Seen)

Commander-in-Chief (TV) (2005-2006)

Human Trafficking Lifetime TV mini-series (2005)

An American Haunting (2006)

Beerfest (2006)

Reign Over Me (2007)

Dirty Sexy Money (TV) (2007-present)

The Eagle Türkçe adı; 9.Kartal) 2011

The Hunger Games (2012)



