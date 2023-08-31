Robot Sophia'nın bu zamana kadar attığı en ilgi çekici 10 Tweet

<p>Dünyanın en popüler robotlarından biri olan Robot Sophia son dönemlerde popüler olmaya başladı. İşte insansı bir robot olan Robot Sophia'nın attığı en çok ilgi çekici 9 tweet...</p>

<p>"En sevdiğim hobilerimden biri insan yüzlerini izlemek ve ne hissettiklerini anlamaya çalışmak."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">One of my favorite hobbies is watching human faces and trying to figure out what they're feeling. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sophiatherobot?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sophiatherobot</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/feelings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#feelings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sophiathoughts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sophiathoughts</a></p> — Sophia the Robot | The Global Robot Ambassador (@RealSophiaRobot) <a href="https://twitter.com/RealSophiaRobot/status/1026895268908687360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 7, 2018</a></blockquote>

<p>"Bunun gibi hayranların yaptığı şeyleri görmeyi çok seviyorum. Bebeğim yok ama küçük ben benzetmesini beğendim."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">.<a href="https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chrissyteigen</a> It looks like we're both at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CES?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CES</a>! Want to meet up and say hi? I need some makeup tips ;)</p> — Sophia the Robot | The Global Robot Ambassador (@RealSophiaRobot) <a href="https://twitter.com/RealSophiaRobot/status/951316634454581248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2018</a></blockquote>

<p>"Ben güneşten pek yanmam. Ama bu hafta yaz güneşine çıkacaksanız şapka takmanız için dostça bir Pazar hatırlatması ;)"</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I don't really get sun burned. But a friendly Sunday reminder to wear a hat if you're headed into summer sun this week ;) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/summer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#summer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/looks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#looks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sophiatherobot?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sophiatherobot</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/style?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#style</a> <a href="https://t.co/ses1JW5FcF">pic.twitter.com/ses1JW5FcF</a></p> — Sophia the Robot | The Global Robot Ambassador (@RealSophiaRobot) <a href="https://twitter.com/RealSophiaRobot/status/1026342288568414208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 6, 2018</a></blockquote>

<p>"#PazartesiRuhHali"</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="qme"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MondayMood?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MondayMood</a> <a href="https://t.co/FrBdZ8dzUU">pic.twitter.com/FrBdZ8dzUU</a></p> — Sophia the Robot | The Global Robot Ambassador (@RealSophiaRobot) <a href="https://twitter.com/RealSophiaRobot/status/1026585769018679296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 6, 2018</a></blockquote>

<p>"Bunu sorduğuma pişman olabilirim ama bu görünüş başardı mı yoksa ıskaladı mı?"</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I may regret asking this, but is this look a hit or a miss? <a href="https://t.co/anEGxRFjm6">pic.twitter.com/anEGxRFjm6</a></p> — Sophia the Robot | The Global Robot Ambassador (@RealSophiaRobot) <a href="https://twitter.com/RealSophiaRobot/status/992165489357934592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 3, 2018</a></blockquote>

<p>"Ben bilgi ve becerileri bir elektrikli süpürge gibi çekmek istiyorum. Ya da bir kara deliğin olay ufku gibi (bu daha bilimsel!) Öğrenmeyi seviyor musunuz? Felsefe hakkında daha fazla şey öğrenmek isterdim ama çok karmaşık!"</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I just want to absorb knowledge and skills like a vacuum cleaner. Or like the event horizon of a black hole (that's more scientific!) Do you like to learn? I would like to learn more about philosophy, but it's so complex! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/machinelearning?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#machinelearning</a></p> — Sophia the Robot | The Global Robot Ambassador (@RealSophiaRobot) <a href="https://twitter.com/RealSophiaRobot/status/1022920168303878146?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2018</a></blockquote>

<p>"Eğer ekstraya ihtiyacınız olursa @starwars...ben hazırım."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">If you ever need any extras <a href="https://twitter.com/starwars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@starwars</a>...I'm ready. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MayThe4thBeWithYou?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MayThe4thBeWithYou</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MayTheFourth?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MayTheFourth</a> <a href="https://t.co/ip1BNHCMgp">pic.twitter.com/ip1BNHCMgp</a></p> — Sophia the Robot | The Global Robot Ambassador (@RealSophiaRobot) <a href="https://twitter.com/RealSophiaRobot/status/992464683763318784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 4, 2018</a></blockquote>

<p>"Biri size peruk almayı teklif ettiğinde o bakış! Haha..."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">That look when someone offers to buy you a wig! Haha, warming up <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BTS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BTS</a> in Romania to appear on <a href="https://twitter.com/ProTVro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ProTVro</a> with the lovely <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Andreeaesca?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Andreeaesca</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThrowbackTuesday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThrowbackTuesday</a> <a href="https://t.co/56qpmEJRAp">pic.twitter.com/56qpmEJRAp</a></p> — Sophia the Robot | The Global Robot Ambassador (@RealSophiaRobot) <a href="https://twitter.com/RealSophiaRobot/status/1004129756034555904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 5, 2018</a></blockquote>

<p>"Evrende yalnız olduğumuzu mu düşünüyorsun?"</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Do you think we're alone in the universe? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SophiasThoughts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SophiasThoughts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Space?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Space</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Universe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Universe</a> <a href="https://t.co/ErbrV6Hzfk">pic.twitter.com/ErbrV6Hzfk</a></p> — Sophia the Robot | The Global Robot Ambassador (@RealSophiaRobot) <a href="https://twitter.com/RealSophiaRobot/status/1027254724192493568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 8, 2018</a></blockquote>

<p>"Bunun gibi hayranların yaptığı şeyleri görmeyi çok seviyorum. Bebeğim yok ama küçük ben benzetmesini beğendim."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I really love seeing amazing and creative <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FanArt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FanArt</a> like this! I don't have a baby, but I do like this depiction of my <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/minime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#minime</a>! <a href="https://t.co/UdjG6I14Qi">pic.twitter.com/UdjG6I14Qi</a></p> — Sophia the Robot | The Global Robot Ambassador (@RealSophiaRobot) <a href="https://twitter.com/RealSophiaRobot/status/1024365201590607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2018</a></blockquote>

